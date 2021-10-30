FEATURE: Japan promoting "mother cow" ethical wagyu exports

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is advancing an initiative to export a new type of wagyu -- lean, healthy beef from refattened mother cows, typically processed but still bursting with umami flavor. The effort is a win-win for the local exporter and breeder of the animals, which are appealing to the tastes of overseas customers and the emphasis they place on animal welfare in livestock breeding, with those concerned attracted by the new wagyu from the standpoint of ethical meat production. As part of the initiative, the government-backed Japan External Trade Organization and the Japanese Embassy in Switzerland organized...