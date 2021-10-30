Soccer: Grampus down Cerezo for 1st Levain Cup title

Newsfrom Japan

Second-half goals from Naoki Maeda and Sho Inagaki propelled Nagoya Grampus to their first Levain Cup title on Saturday, overcoming Cerezo Osaka 2-0 in the final. The victory at Saitama Stadium secured Nagoya their first major trophy since their sole J-League top-flight championship in 2010 and fourth overall following two Emperor's Cup wins in the 1990s. Cerezo dominated for long stretches but could not convert chances as they failed to add to the pair of cups they won in 2017. It was a quick rematch for the two sides after Cerezo won away at Grampus 3-0 on Wednesday in an Emperor's Cup quart...