Baseball: Ito sends Fighters manager Kuriyama out on winning note

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Hiromi Ito struck out nine while allowing a run over seven innings to secure a fifth-place Pacific League finish for the Nippon Ham Fighters in a 5-3 win over the playoff-bound Lotte Marines on Saturday. The win at Zozo Marine Stadium ended manager Hideki Kuriyama's 10-year tenure at the head of the Sapporo-based club on a winning note, while consigning the Seibu Lions to a last-place finish for the first time since 1979, the year the franchise moved from Fukuoka to the suburbs near Tokyo. Ito (10-9) allowed five hits and walked two. He left with a 2-1 lead thanks to a fourth-inning hom...