G-20 leaders gather for talks on inflation impact, tax reform

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies gathered Saturday for two days of talks in Rome to look into the impact of rising inflation amid the uneven global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and to show support for an international corporate tax reform deal. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is only able to join virtually because the event clashes with Japan's general election, in which he is seeking a mandate for his policy platform after his party elected him leader less than a month ago. U.S. President Joe Biden attended the gathering in person. But Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has re...