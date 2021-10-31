Baseball: Ohtani returns to Japan, dominates offseason awards

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani has returned home to Japan for the offseason, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday. Video captured by local news showed the casually dressed 27-year-old being escorted by three airport staff at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday evening along with his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. In addition to winning the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award, Ohtani has been named Player of the Year by Baseball Digest, Baseball America and Sporting News. He also won Players Choice Awards for MLB player of the year and American League Outstanding Pl...