Baseball: NPB's "Ironman" Toritani to retire after 18 years

Lotte Marines infielder Takashi Toritani, who holds the second-longest consecutive games streak in Nippon Professional Baseball, has decided to bring an end to his 18-year playing career, the Pacific League club said Sunday. The 40-year-old had his consecutive games streak dating back to his rookie season end at 1,939 on May 27, 2018. It was the longest active streak in NPB and the second longest in Japanese history after Sachio Kinugasa's 2,215 game streak. Toritani played for the Hanshin Tigers in the Central League for 16 seasons and moved to Lotte based in Chiba Prefecture in March 2020 af...