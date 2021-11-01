URGENT: G-20 leaders highlight goal of net zero emissions around mid-century

Newsfrom Japan

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies on Sunday highlighted the importance of achieving global net zero greenhouse gas emissions by around mid-century, with many of them heading to crucial U.N. climate talks that are under way in Britain. Recognizing that the impact of climate change at 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels would be much lower than at 2 C, they also called for "meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries" in a declaration issued after their two-day meeting. The G-20 leaders also vowed to put an end to the provision of international public finance for new ...