Japan business chiefs hail ruling bloc win, hope for economic recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's business leaders welcomed the victory of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling coalition in Sunday's lower house election, calling for strong leadership to revive the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, said the body hopes the Kishida government will address the economic recovery as the most important issue and restore social and economic activities, while preventing the spread of COVID-19 infections. "I would like the Kishida administration, which has earned the strong confidence of the people, to deliver strong leadersh...