URGENT: Nikkei surges over 2% as Japan's ruling camp secures majority

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei index climbing over 2 percent, as investors were heartened by Japan's ruling coalition retaining a comfortable majority in the House of Representatives following Sunday's general election. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average jumped 678.85 points, or 2.35 percent, from Friday to 29,571.54. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 34.09 points, or 1.70 percent, at 2,035.27. Gainers were led by machinery, food and electric appliance issues. The LDP ...