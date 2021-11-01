FOCUS: Japan ruling bloc's election win to leave Tokyo stocks firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks are expected to hold firm after Japan's ruling coalition secured a comfortable majority in Sunday's lower house election, giving investors confidence that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will push ahead with economic measures to revive the pandemic-stricken economy. The victory of the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito in the election for the 465-seat House of Representatives could see the benchmark Nikkei index retesting the 30,000 mark after dipping below the line in late September, analysts said. The index ended Friday at 28,892.69, but soared over 2 percen...