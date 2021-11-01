Soccer: Fujimoto nets 1st goal of season for Gil Vicente

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese midfielder Kanya Fujimoto opened his account for the season Sunday in the Portuguese top flight, netting for Gil Vicente in a 2-1 win away to Maritimo. The former Japan youth international, on loan from J-League second-division side Tokyo Verdy, struck the opener in the 28th minute at Estadio da Madeira, finding the net off the gloves of Maritimo keeper Paulo Victor. The hosts equalized through midfielder Xadas at the end of the first half before Brazilian defender Lucas sealed the three points for Gil Vicente in the 67th minute. Playing his second season in Portugal, the 22-year-old ...