Tokyo stocks surge in morning on ruling coalition's election victory

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Monday morning, with the Nikkei index climbing over 2 percent to a one-month intraday high, as the ruling coalition's election win raised hopes for political stability and the implementation of economic stimulus. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average jumped 645.46 points, or 2.23 percent, from Friday to 29,538.15. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 31.27 points, or 1.56 percent, at 2,032.45. Gainers were led by precision instrument, machinery and food issues.