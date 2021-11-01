Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Nov. 2: -- Bank of Japan to release minutes of Sept. 21-22 Policy Board meeting at 8:50 a.m. -- Tokyo High Court to hold first hearing in appeal of three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. over verdict related to the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011 at 1:30 p.m. -- Government to announce recipients of annual fall decorations. -- Japan, S. Korea to hold online meeting of business leaders to discuss economic cooperation.