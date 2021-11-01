Itochu ties up with Chinese car designer IAT for commercial EVs

Itochu Corp. has tied up with Beijing-based car engineering firm IAT Automobile Technology Co. to explore business opportunities in global markets outside China. The two companies have agreed on cooperation in a range of EV-related business, including promoting sales of IAT-designed EV vans and relevant components as well as creating opportunities for vehicle development, the Japanese trading house said. IAT has engaged in automotive product planning, designing and customizing as well as auto parts development since its founding in 2007. It deals with both gasoline and electric vehicles, havin...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia