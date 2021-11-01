Nikkei jumps to 1-month high after ruling bloc's election victory

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks surged Monday after the Japanese ruling coalition's win in Sunday's general election, with the Nikkei index ending at a one-month high, as investors welcomed political stability and an expected implementation of economic stimulus. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average jumped 754.39 points, or 2.61 percent, from Friday to 29,647.08, its highest close since Sept.28. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 43.54 points, or 2.18 percent, higher at 2,044.72. Gainers were led by precision instrument, machinery and electric appliance issues.