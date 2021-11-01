Japan Oct. new car sales drop 31% amid supply chain disruptions

Newsfrom Japan

New car sales in Japan dived 31.3 percent in October from a year earlier to 279,341 vehicles, declining for the fourth straight month, due to a global semiconductor shortage and supply chain disruptions, industry data showed Monday. Sales excluding minivehicles hit the lowest level for the month since comparable data became available in 1968, falling 30.2 percent to 176,743 units following factory shutdowns in Southeast Asia due to a resurgence of the coronavirus, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Mini Vehicles Association. The plunge in total car sales followed a...