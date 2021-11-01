Bangkok, other parts of Thailand reopen to foreign tourists

Newsfrom Japan

Parts of Thailand including the capital Bangkok reopened Monday to fully vaccinated tourists from 63 countries and territories without quarantines in a bid to revive its tourism sector hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of international flights arrived at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, with passengers from Japan being among the first groups to arrive. Several thousand foreigners entered Thailand on Monday. Major tourist attractions in Bangkok and elsewhere in the country also reopened, including the Grand Palace and the Emerald Buddha Temple, which were opened to the public for the ...