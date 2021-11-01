Baseball: CL-winner Yakult loses final game of regular season

Newsfrom Japan

Central League winners the Yakult Swallows lost their final game of the regular season Monday as the Hiroshima Carp came from behind to win 9-7 for their third straight victory to wrap up the season. The second-place Hanshin Tigers will host the Yomiuri Giants in a best-of-three Climax Series first stage starting Saturday. The winner will face Yakult for a spot in the Japan Series, where a Pacific League playoff winner will await. "We still have the Climax Series and the Japan Series to come, but we hope to stick together and get through them with you fans," skipper Shingo Takatsu told the Jin...