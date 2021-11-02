Tokyo stocks open lower after Nikkei's 1-month high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday as investors moved to lock in gains following the Nikkei index's rise to a one-month high the previous day, while a cautious mood prevailed ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 102.31 points, or 0.35 percent, from Monday to 29,544.77. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 7.02 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,037.70. Decliners were led by insurance, metal product, and glass and ceramics product issues. At 9 a.m., the do...