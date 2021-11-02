Tokyo stocks fall in morning as gains locked in before Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Tuesday morning as investors locked in profits after the Nikkei index climbed to a one-month high the previous day and caution grew ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 66.59 points, or 0.22 percent, from Monday to 29,580.49. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 9.04 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,035.68. Decliners were led by insurance, nonferrous metal and real estate issues.