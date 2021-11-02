BOJ members warn of lasting impact of supply constraints: minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Some Bank of Japan policymakers warned that the fallout of supply constraints hitting the auto sector will spread and last longer than expected, minutes of a policy-setting meeting in September showed Tuesday. Many members also said the debt woes of Chinese property developer Evergrande Group warrant close attention for the impact they may have on the global economy, with one of them stressing the need for the BOJ to respond promptly if necessary. At the Sept. 21-22 meeting, the BOJ decided to maintain its ultraeasy monetary policy to support the COVID-19-hit economy. In a post-meeting stateme...