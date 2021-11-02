Tokyo stocks fall as investors cautiously await Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday on selling to lock in gains after the Nikkei index climbed to a one-month high the previous day, as investors grew cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 126.18 points, or 0.43 percent, from Monday at 29,520.90. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 13.05 points, or 0.64 percent, lower at 2,031.67. Decliners were led by insurance, nonferrous metal and securities house issues.