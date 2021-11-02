URGENT: JAL sees 146 bil. yen net loss in FY 2021, 2nd yr in red

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. said Tuesday it expects a net loss of 146 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in the business year through next March amid a later-than-expected recovery in air travel demand from the COVID-19 fallout. The coronavirus pandemic-caused evaporation of air travel demand had already led JAL to post a net loss of 286.69 billion yen in the year ended March 2021, the first red ink since its 2012 relisting following a state-backed rehabilitation. In the six months to September, the Japanese airline logged a net loss of 104.98 billion yen, smaller than the 161.23 billion loss a year earlier. S...