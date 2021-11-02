Ex-TEPCO execs plead not guilty over Fukushima crisis in appeal trial

Newsfrom Japan

Three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. pleaded not guilty Tuesday in an appeal trial for failing to prevent the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis, triggered by a devastating quake-tsunami disaster in northeastern Japan, according to their defense counsel. The lawyers for former TEPCO Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 81, and former vice presidents Ichiro Takekuro, 75, and Sakae Muto, 71, called for the Tokyo High Court to dismiss the appeal filed in 2019 by court-appointed lawyers acting as prosecutors on charges of professional negligence resulting in death and injury. ...