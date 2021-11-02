URGENT: Japan to ease quarantine rule to 3 days for business travelers

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is planning to shorten the COVID-19 quarantine period for vaccinated businesspeople from overseas upon their entry into the country to three days, a government official said Tuesday. The eased quarantine rules, to be introduced possibly from Monday amid a continued drop in coronavirus infections nationwide, will apply to short-term business travelers, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Currently, vaccinated travelers are required to undergo a 10-day quarantine period upon entering the country.