SMBC Nikko, employees probed over suspicious stock transactions

Newsfrom Japan

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. said Tuesday the brokerage and its employees have been investigated by Japan's securities watchdog over suspicious stock transactions. The major Japanese brokerage admitted that the company and its employees are being probed by the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, but declined to comment further. "We will continue to cooperate fully with the SESC with respect to the investigation," it said in a statement. According to sources close to the matter, the regulator has searched the company's headquarters on suspicion of alleged market manipulation through ...