FOCUS: Xi's "common prosperity" goal may make Japan loath to invest in China

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping's push to achieve "common prosperity," aimed at reducing income gaps at home, has sparked concern among Japanese companies that the most populous country would become a less attractive market in the future. Since Xi earlier this year declared the ruling Communist Party had reached its long-held goal of building a "moderately prosperous society," his leadership has apparently started to levy severe restrictions on the rich in a bid to rectify economic inequality. In Shanghai, the annual China International Import Expo is slated to be held for six days through Nov. 1...