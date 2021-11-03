FamilyMart launches new private brand after controversy over naming

Newsfrom Japan

Convenience store operator FamilyMart Co. has launched a new private food brand "Famimaru" after an older version "Okasan Shokudo" -- meaning mother's diner -- drew criticism for potentially causing a bias that women should cook for their families. Okasan Shokudo, a series of prepared foods, had been under scrutiny since late last year after three high school girls started a protest asking the retailer to rename the brand. The students garnered 7,268 online signatures and sent them to the company in April, according to the petition website used. The old brand name was introduced in September 2...