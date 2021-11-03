Soccer: Frontale capture 4th J-League championship

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki Frontale wrapped up their second-straight J-League championship and their fourth overall on Wednesday after a 1-1 home draw with Urawa Reds. The result at Todoroki Stadium snapped Frontale's seven-game win streak but moved them to 85 points from 34 rounds, with four games left to play in this season's expanded J1. Second-place Yokohama F Marinos remained on 72 points after a 1-0 home loss to Gamba Osaka. Frontale's titles, all coming in manager Toru Oniki's five seasons, equal Marinos' four. Only Kashima Antlers, with eight, have won more. Frontale achieved their latest title with fou...