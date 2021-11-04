Tokyo stocks open higher after U.S. shares hit record highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday as U.S. shares ended at record highs overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to start stimulus tapering as widely expected and downplayed prospects of a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 346.17 points, or 1.17 percent, from Tuesday to 29,867.07. Japanese financial markets were closed Wednesday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 14.56 points, or 0.72 percent, at 2,046.23. Gainers were led by ir...