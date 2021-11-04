Tokyo stocks rise on easing fears over impending U.S. rate hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning, tracking U.S. shares' record highs overnight as the Federal Reserve downplayed prospects of a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike although it decided to begin scaling back its pandemic-era stimulus. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 271.57 points, or 0.92 percent, from Tuesday to 29,792.47. Japanese financial markets were closed Wednesday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 17.64 points, or 0.87 percent, at 2,049.31. Gainers were led by marine transportation, electric appl...