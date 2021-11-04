JICA to invest in venture capital fund to aid Indian DX startups

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan International Cooperation Agency has agreed to invest $4 million in a Japanese venture capital fund for allocation to Indian startups engaged in tackling the country's social issues through digital transformation. The deal between JICA and the fund's operator, Rebright Partners Pte. Ltd., is aimed at providing support to DX-focused startups particularly in the education, healthcare, agriculture, climate change and financial inclusion sectors, JICA said. Rebright Partners has a track record of managing a number of funds, focused primarily on Southeast Asia and India, and achieving bus...