New Mazda system to control car if driver sleeps or has medical issue

Newsfrom Japan

Mazda Motor Corp. plans to release a car in 2022 featuring technology that can safely bring the vehicle to a stop on the roadside and make an emergency call if the driver falls asleep or becomes incapacitated. The Mazda Co-Pilot system will be able to detect when it needs to intervene judging from the driver's posture and line of sight. The vehicle will automatically honk the horn and flash its indicators if the driver has lost control, according to the automaker, while taking over and bringing the car to a safe stop. Mazda unveiled in June the concept of the co-pilot system. The automaker the...