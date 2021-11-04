Tokyo stocks gain after uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy fades

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday as investors shifted focus to domestic earnings and U.S. jobs data for October amid a sense of relief after the Federal Reserve decided to scale back a massive bond-buying program as widely expected. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 273.47 points, or 0.93 percent, from Tuesday at 29,794.37. Japanese financial markets were closed Wednesday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 23.89 points, or 1.18 percent, higher at 2,055.56. Gainers were led by textile and apparel, machinery and el...