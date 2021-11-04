Sharp's April-Sept. profit rises 79% on increased profitability

Newsfrom Japan

Sharp Corp. said Thursday its net profit surged 78.9 percent in the April-September period from a year earlier to 42.52 billion yen ($372 million) on increased profitability in its display and home appliance businesses. Sales in the first half of fiscal 2021 through next March were up 6.5 percent to 1.22 trillion yen, while operating profit advanced 31.6 percent to 39.02 billion yen, according to the Osaka-based firm. Sharp, a unit of Apple Inc.'s key supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., maintained its full-year earnings forecast for fiscal 2021 ending next March, expecting its net profit ...