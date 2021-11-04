Soccer: New faces Mitoma, Hatate named for next World Cup qualifiers

Newsfrom Japan

Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu has given debut call-ups to Brighton midfielder Kaoru Mitoma and Kawasaki Frontale midfielder Reo Hatate ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers as announced by the Japan Football Association on Thursday. While Mitoma, who is currently on loan at Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, and Hatate made the 27-man squad for the Asian zone Group B qualifiers on Nov. 11 against Vietnam in Hanoi and on Nov. 16 against Oman in Muscat, injured sparkplug Takefusa Kubo was a noticeable omission. Kubo, who is currently on loan to Mallorca from Real Madrid, was also side...