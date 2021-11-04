Soccer: Shimizu appoint Hiraoka as new manager after sacking Lotina

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

J-League first division side Shimizu S-Pulse announced the appointment of Hiroaki Hiraoka as their new manager on Thursday after sacking Miguel Angel Lotina following a disappointing run of results. A former Shimizu defender, Hiraoka was promoted from coach to manager, while Shimizu terminated the contract of the 64-year-old Spaniard with the team under threat of relegation with four games remaining in the season. S-Pulse are currently 16th in Japanese soccer's 20-team top flight, two points clear of the relegation zone with seven wins, 11 draws and 16 losses in 34 league games. Hiraoka steppe...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer