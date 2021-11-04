Soccer: Shimizu appoint Hiraoka as new manager after sacking Lotina

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first division side Shimizu S-Pulse announced the appointment of Hiroaki Hiraoka as their new manager on Thursday after sacking Miguel Angel Lotina following a disappointing run of results. A former Shimizu defender, Hiraoka was promoted from coach to manager, while Shimizu terminated the contract of the 64-year-old Spaniard with the team under threat of relegation with four games remaining in the season. S-Pulse are currently 16th in Japanese soccer's 20-team top flight, two points clear of the relegation zone with seven wins, 11 draws and 16 losses in 34 league games. Hiraoka steppe...