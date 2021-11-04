CORRECTED: Nintendo lowers Switch sales outlook due to chip shortage

Newsfrom Japan

Nintendo Co. on Thursday lowered its sales forecast for its Switch console to 24 million units, down 1.5 million units, in the current business year through March due to a prolonged global semiconductor shortage. However, supported by strong demand for games on the popular console, Nintendo upgraded its net profit forecast for fiscal 2021 even though the first half result through September was 19.4 percent lower than a year earlier at 171.83 billion yen ($1.5 billion) on sales of 624.27 billion yen, down 18.9 percent. The Kyoto-based gaming giant now expects a net profit of 350 billion yen for...