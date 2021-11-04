Xi pledges to open China's market further amid economic tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Thursday to open the country's market further, with many democratic nations at odds with the Asian power over several economic issues such as technology transfer and intellectual property rights. China will steadfastly uphold true multilateralism, Xi also said in a video speech at the opening ceremony of the fourth annual China International Import Expo in Shanghai. About 3,000 companies from more than 127 countries and regions will take part in the nation's national-level expo for imports, which is scheduled to be held for six days through next Wednesday. ...