Tokyo stocks open lower as gains locked in ahead of U.S. jobs data

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as gains were locked in after a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting ended without any surprises for the market, while investors took to the sidelines ahead of U.S. jobs data. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 124.76 points, or 0.42 percent, from Thursday to 29,669.61. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 11.14 points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,044.42. Decliners were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and oil and coal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fet...