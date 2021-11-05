Soccer: Furuhashi, Kamada score goals in Europa League fixtures

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi scored one goal and set up another as Ange Postecoglou's Celtic edged Hungarian side Ferencvaros 3-2 away in a UEFA Europa League group stage match on Thursday. At Ferencvaros Stadion in Budapest, Furuhashi opened the scoring three minutes into the match and also assisted on Liel Abada's winner in the 60th minute, as the Glasgow-based Celtic took three points to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive. Celtic, managed by former Yokohama F. Marinos boss Postecoglou, move a point behind second-place Real Betis with two games to play in Group G. At ...