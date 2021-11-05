Tokyo stocks fall in morning after U.S. Fed meeting, Japan election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks retreated Friday morning as investors locked in sharp gains made after key events earlier this week such as the U.S. Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting and the Japanese lower house election. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 200.76 points, or 0.67 percent, from Thursday to 29,593.61. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 17.27 points, or 0.84 percent, at 2,038.29. Decliners were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues.