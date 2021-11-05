Main events scheduled for Nov. 8-14

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Nov. 8-14: Nov. 8 (Mon) -- Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for September. -- Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from Oct. 27-28 Policy Board meeting. -- SoftBank Group Corp. to release earnings for fiscal first half through September. Nov. 9 (Tues) -- Cabinet Office to release monthly "economy watchers" survey for October. -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for September and for first half of FY 2021. -- Yokohama District Court to hand down ruling on Ayumi Kuboki, ...