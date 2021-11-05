Mitsui invests in Indian cold-chain logistics company

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsui & Co. has purchased an equity stake in an Indian temperature-controlled logistics service company to enter the country's cold-chain distribution market. Mitsui has agreed on the investment deal with TCI Cold Chain Solutions Ltd., a Transport Corporation of India Ltd. subsidiary engaged in distribution services for frozen and refrigerated goods, a spokesperson for the Japanese trading giant told NNA, without giving any other details. Mitsui's latest move comes as demand for food delivery services and frozen foods in India is expected to grow further and faster given the expansion of the ...