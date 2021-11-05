Japan gov't panel to propose support for local digitalization

Newsfrom Japan

An economic policy panel of Japan's government will propose promoting efforts to digitalize local areas through a significant amount of subsidies as part of fresh stimulus to revitalize the coronavirus-hit economy, a draft document showed Friday. In its "urgent proposals" toward realization of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's signature "new capitalism" vision, the panel will also urge the government to encourage businesses to raise wages through such incentives as tax break and subsidies, according to the document obtained by Kyodo News. The panel is expected to make those proposals possibly on ...