Tokyo stocks end lower on fresh Chinese real estate worries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday as worries over China's economy were rekindled after shares of property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. were suspended on the Hong Kong market, following the case of debt-ridden Evergrande Group. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 182.80 points, or 0.61 percent, from Thursday at 29,611.57. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 14.14 points, or 0.69 percent, lower at 2,041.42. Decliners were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues.