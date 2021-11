Newsfrom Japan

Japan's government and ruling parties are considering providing 100,000 yen ($880) each for all children aged 18 or younger in an attempt to ease the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter said Friday. If all goes smoothly, the cash handout program will be included in a fresh economic stimulus worth "tens of trillions of yen" that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to craft by mid-November.