Iran edges closer to nuclear capability

Iran said Friday that its stockpile of uranium enriched to 20 percent now exceeds 210 kilograms and it has produced up to 25 kg at 60 percent, local media reported, bringing the country closer to a nuclear capability. State-run media attributed the information, which comes as indirect talks with the United States to rebuild the Iran nuclear agreement are scheduled for the end of this month, to Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi. It is likely to cause a backlash from the West as it marks a serious violation of a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers under which Iran's...