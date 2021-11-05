Soccer: Japan opposes plan to hold World Cup every 2 years

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Football Association has informed FIFA of its opposition to holding the World Cup every two years, JFA President Kozo Tashima said Friday. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has endorsed a proposal to stage international soccer's showcase tournament every two years, instead of the current four, but Tashima said Japan would not back such a change. "At this moment, we can't agree to it," Tashima said during an online interview, adding he had communicated the JFA's position in writing to both FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation. The proposed reorganization of the calendar threatens t...