ANA, Virgin Orbit to cooperate in satellite launch business in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. and U.S. space company Virgin Orbit said Friday they have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the business of launching satellites from airplanes in Japan. The two companies will aim for 20 launches in 10 years from 2022 by flying Virgin Orbit's jet from an airport in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Oita, they said. ANA Holdings, a parent company of All Nippon Airways Co., will fund the construction of mobile ground support equipment to prepare Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket system. ANA will also be responsible for gaining regulatory approval in Japan a...